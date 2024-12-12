Forecast: Sunny and milder for Friday

The cold weather will be gone by midday Friday.

After a chilly and sunny Thursday, a change in the wind direction will mean a return to milder temperatures across west-central Florida on Friday.

Temperatures overnight will not be as chilly as they were on Thursday morning. Most towns away from the coast will fall into the 40s and some near the water may hover around the low 50s. A few isolated locations north of I-4 may briefly dip into the upper 30s. That's still 5-10 degrees warmer compared to Thursday morning.

The warming trend will continue through Friday afternoon with highs on Friday climbing into the low and mid-70s in most towns. Some upper 70s are possible well south of I-4. Other than a few clouds, Friday will be mostly sunny.

East winds will persist through the weekend gradually increasing moisture levels. The humidity, although not high enough to really feel, will start to get high enough that a couple of showers may begin to impact the east half of the state. That means a few towns east of I-75 may see a quick shower Saturday and Sunday. These are most likely during the day and could impact areas around Orlando and the theme parks as well. They won't be heavy enough to lug around an umbrella but just don't be surprised if you have to duck for cover quickly as one of those passes by for a few minutes.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s and even a couple of low 80s.

Have a great Friday!