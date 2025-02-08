Forecast: Sunny after morning fog.

Patchy morning dense fog then sunny by midday.

Areas of dense fog are likely to return for some, especially near the coast this morning. Expect temperatures to be cool in the 50s & low 60s.

Saturday afternoon looks beautiful. We'll see sunny skies & highs around 80. Just like we saw all week, the beaches will be cooler in the 70s while areas east of I-75 will reach the mid-80s.

If you have outdoor plans this evening, bring a sweatshirt. Low clouds & sea fog will begin to roll back in after 7pm. This will drop temperatures into the 60s after 8 in the evening make it feel cooler.

Sunday is looking very similar. Low clouds & fog will be an issue early. The afternoon is looking sunny & warm with highs back in the 80s during away from the coast. If you're going to an outdoor watch party for the big game Sunday evening, bring a sweatshirt for the second half as temperatures will fall back into the 60s Sunday evening.

Warm & dry weather will continue for the first half of next week. By the second half of the week a more active pattern of storms & fronts to our north & west will bring in a few showers by Thursday & Friday.

Have a great Saturday!