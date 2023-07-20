Watch Now
Forecast: Storms return a bit closer to the coast this afternoon

Mostly sunny and hot early with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-90s during the early afternoon. Pop-up showers/storms will begin early in the afternoon with some of these pop-ups near the coast. Sct'd rain and storms will return this afternoon with some of the activity shifting closer to the coast late in the day.
Posted at 4:32 AM, Jul 20, 2023
