Forecast: Slightly lower rain risk this week

Lower coverage of rain this week
Posted at 7:10 PM, Jul 17, 2022
Southwesterly winds return this week, and that will lower rain chances slightly for the next few days. Expect a chance for coastal showers and storms to start each day through Wednesday, with a higher coverage of rain expected inland by the afternoon.

