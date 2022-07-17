Southwesterly winds return this week, and that will lower rain chances slightly for the next few days. Expect a chance for coastal showers and storms to start each day through Wednesday, with a higher coverage of rain expected inland by the afternoon.
Forecast: Slightly lower rain risk this week
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:10 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 19:10:52-04
