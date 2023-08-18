Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Showers, storms and some sun

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
ShayRyanWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
WFTS - ABC Action News
ShayRyanWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
Posted at 7:05 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 07:05:56-04

The highest coverage of showers and storms will be late morning through mid-afternoon keeping temps in the 80s for most of the day. Highs may reach the low 90s in areas with less rain and more sun. Dry overnight with lows in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo