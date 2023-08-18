The highest coverage of showers and storms will be late morning through mid-afternoon keeping temps in the 80s for most of the day. Highs may reach the low 90s in areas with less rain and more sun. Dry overnight with lows in the 70s.
Forecast: Showers, storms and some sun
Posted at 7:05 AM, Aug 18, 2023
