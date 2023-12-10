Expect dry weather to start Sunday but showers and storms will quickly move in off the Gulf after 12 p.m. Isolated severe weather is possible as well. Rain chances are highest between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. Cooler weather returns Monday.
Forecast: Showers and storms expected Sunday afternoon & evening
Posted at 7:05 PM, Dec 09, 2023
