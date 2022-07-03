Expect a very similar forecast today to what we saw Saturday. The sea breeze will kick off isolated showers and storms along the coast after 11 a.m. Those move inland as the sea breeze heads east, and become more widespread along and east of I-75. It won't be a washout, but some of the storms will produce heavy rain.
Forecast: Showers and storms again today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:31 AM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 06:31:55-04
