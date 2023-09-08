Partly sunny early with temperatures in the 70s. Sct'd showers and storms will develop early today along the coast and spread throughout the area during the afternoon and evening. Overall rain chance will be high, around 60%. Though it won't rain all day, there will be rain on the radar throughout the afternoon and early evening. With more sct'd rain and clouds, temps may stay in the 80s all day in some towns.
Forecast: Sct'd storms today with highs close to 90
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:38 AM, Sep 08, 2023
