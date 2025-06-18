Forecast: Sct'd storms likely Thursday PM

Sct'd PM storms return on Thursday.

A few showers will be possible along the coast Thursday morning. These will move east through the morning impacting areas between US-19 and I-75 during the midday. For the afternoon, most of the storms will be located east of I-75. We'll have to watch any of these as some could try to move back toward the coast Thursday evening. Highs Thursday will be around 90.

Rain coverage will drop to near 40% on Friday with a similar pattern to Thursday.

As far as the weekend, we will continue to see sct'd PM storms but the coverage overall looks lower at about 30-40% each afternoon. Check the radar through out the weekend but don't cancel any outdoor plans. The rain will likely be manageable.

The tropics in the Atlantic continue to look good. The National Hurricane Center does not expect any development over the next 7 days. In the Pacific, Hurricane Erick will make landfall in southwest Oaxaca State Thursday and could be a strong cat 2 or weak cat 3 storm when it does. The system is expected to turn west after landfall and will not be a threat to the United States or Florida.