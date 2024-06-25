Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with sct'd storms returning. Rain chances will be as high as 70% today. The storms will start closer to the coast early in the afternoon or even midday and slowly shift east through the day toward I-95. We'll see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Forecast: Sct'd storms likely again today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:55 AM, Jun 25, 2024
