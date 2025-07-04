Forecast: Sct'd storms for the 4th of July holiday

Sct'd storms on the 4th of July

Look for sct'd rain and storms on this 4th of July. Just like the last couple of days, it will not rain all day. We'll likely see the least coverage mid-morning to the early afternoon. Later in the afternoon and evening, storms will become more widespread. Evening firework displays may be impacted in some towns. Check the radar before heading out for outdoor plans and check it regularly while you're out.

Saturday we'll also see hefty storm coverage, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will return to the 80s.

Sunday will be the best day this weekend for the beach and pool. Rain coverage will be down to 40% with more sun between any showers and storms.

Rain chances will drop to around 30-40% next week. With less rain and more sun, temperatures will be hotter, returning to the low 90s.

TROPICS: Low pressure has developed east of Jacksonville, Florida this morning. This system is likely to become a tropical depression later today or Saturday. It won't do much moving today but should begin to move north on Saturday, bringing it into the South Carolina coast this weekend. With such a quick landfall, there won't be much time to intensify. Still, the system could become tropical storms Chantal. The storm is not a threat to Florida.