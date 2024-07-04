Forecast: Sct'd storms for the 4th of July

Partly sunny, hot and humid today. Highs will climb into the low to mid-90s. The morning hours will be dry but starting around midday, a pop-up or two is possible along the coast. More storms will develop east of the beaches this afternoon and those storms will head back toward the coast this evening. Check the radar before heading out tonight for any fireworks displays and keep an eye on the radar throughout the evening hours as rain could spoil any evening plans for some.