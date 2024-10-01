Forecast: Sct'd storms and showers likely today

Bring your umbrella today! We'll be tracking rain throughout the day today. Morning showers are likely, especially near the coast. Wet roadways could cause some longer drive times during the commute. Be careful of slick spots and slow down on your way in!

We may actually see some partly sunny skies late in the morning and early in the afternoon. This won't last long however as additional sct'd storms are likely this afternoon and evening. These would most likely move east to west during the afternoon hours.

Sct'd rain and storms remain in the forecast for the rest of the week but I think coverage will generally be lower than today. Look for about a 40% chance of storms as we move into the afternoon and evening.

This weather pattern will likely hold through the end of the week. By the weekend we'll have to watch what's happening out to our west in the Gulf. A developing area of low pressure may begin to send more clouds our way and evening potentially increased rain chances by Sunday. Full updates on the tropics are available HERE.