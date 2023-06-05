Partly sunny, warm and humid early with temperatures reaching the upper 80s this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible after midday though most of the rain will come late in the afternoon and evening with the heaviest rains west of I-75.
Forecast: Sct'd storms along the coast return
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:31 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 04:31:38-04
