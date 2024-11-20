Forecast: Sct'd showers with late day clearing

Cold front moves through today.

You won't immediately feel the impacts of the cold front today. The morning will be very mild with temperatures in the 70s. We'll see cloudy skies and a few sct'd showers. Rain chances will stick around through midday though it will definitely not be raining most of that time.

The showers will begin to move to the east by early afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the region later today. Highs will reach around 80 as the front approaches. Don't expect a sudden temperature drop, however. The biggest temperature drop will happen overnight.

Thursday most towns will be in the 50s in the morning with some upper 40s possible away from the water. We'll see beautiful sunny skies all the Thursday but the temperatures will stay cool, in the 60s. Winds will be gusty at times.

The cooler, much drier, air will stick around through the weekend. Our coldest temperatures will likely be on Saturday and Sunday morning when most towns start in the 40s, and even some upper 30s away form the water and north of I-4.

We'll warm-up again next week with highs likely above 80 degrees for Thanksgiving Day.

Have a great Wednesday!