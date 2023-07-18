Watch Now
Forecast: Sct'd showers morning into the afternoon

Partly sunny with sct'd showers early. The pop-up rain will become more widespread as we go through the morning into the afternoon. Coverage will generally be highest around the I-75 corridor early then shift east of the interstate for the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.
Partly sunny, warm, and humid. Sct'd showers along the coast early will shift toward I-75 by midday and move east for the late afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected with most of this but a few lightning strikes and strong wind gusts are always possible with any pop-up storm.

