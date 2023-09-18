We'll see a few sct'd showers around this morning as a weak front moves through the region. The showers will shift south of I-4 and east of I-75 for the afternoon. Behind the showers, we'll see a mix of clouds and sun with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s. Slightly drier air will begin to arrive behind the rain this afternoon.
Forecast: Sct'd showers early then drier
Posted at 4:36 AM, Sep 18, 2023
2023-09-18
