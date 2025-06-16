Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Sct'd PM storms Tuesday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Highs Tuesday return to the 90s with sct'd evening storms likely.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, June 16, 2025
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted

More heat and higher rain coverage likely late on Tuesday.

We'll start Tuesday in the 70s with most places seeing dry weather. There will be a few showers out over the Gulf. A few of these could impact a couple
Bay area beaches so check the radar before going for a beach walk at sunrise.

The majority of Tuesday will be sunny and hot with highs in the 90s. A few pop-ups are possible during the afternoon. Most of the rain however seems most likely on Tuesday evening with the highest rain chances most likely in the evening. With the winds generally out of the southeast, the storms will be most likely near the I-75 corridor and over to the coast.

Look for a similar weather pattern on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday could potentially see higher coverage near the coast as the flow turns more out of the east. Highs will stay in the 90s through the weekend.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo