Forecast: Sct'd PM storms Tuesday

More heat and higher rain coverage likely late on Tuesday.

We'll start Tuesday in the 70s with most places seeing dry weather. There will be a few showers out over the Gulf. A few of these could impact a couple

Bay area beaches so check the radar before going for a beach walk at sunrise.

The majority of Tuesday will be sunny and hot with highs in the 90s. A few pop-ups are possible during the afternoon. Most of the rain however seems most likely on Tuesday evening with the highest rain chances most likely in the evening. With the winds generally out of the southeast, the storms will be most likely near the I-75 corridor and over to the coast.

Look for a similar weather pattern on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday could potentially see higher coverage near the coast as the flow turns more out of the east. Highs will stay in the 90s through the weekend.