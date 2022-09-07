Watch Now
Forecast: Sct'd PM storms return with highs in the 90s

We'll start with dry weather today and temperatures in the 70s. With lots of sunshine early look for highs to climb into the 90s during the early afternoon. Sct'd PM storms are likely across the region with coverage at around 60%.
Posted at 4:40 AM, Sep 07, 2022
