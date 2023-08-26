Watch Now
Forecast: Record highs possible this weekend, tropical weather next week

Low rain chance today, tropical disturbance in Gulf by Sunday
Posted at 8:40 AM, Aug 26, 2023
While a tropical disturbance begins to organize in the southern Gulf this weekend, it won't impact the area forecast through Sunday. Highs will reach near record levels with a 30% chance of storms today, followed by a 40% chance of storms Sunday.

