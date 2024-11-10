Forecast: Record highs possible again today

Mostly sunny, very warm today with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures will continue to run above where they should be for this time of year. Highs today will reach the upper 80s. The record high in Tampa is 89. Most will stay dry today but a quick shower, especially east of I-75 is possible during the afternoon.

Warm weather continues through Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper-80s each day. There is a slight chance for a couple of showers on Tuesday but otherwise, it will remain dry.

We're still on track to see a cold front move through Thursday. This wrong won't have much rain with it but it should be strong enough to bring much drier and slightly cooler air behind it. That will reset our temperatures to where they should be this time of year, by the weekend.

Have a great day!