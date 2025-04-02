Forecast: Record highs ahead

TAMPA — Good Wednesday morning Tampa Bay! It is a warm and muggy start with a few areas seeing fog. High pressure, which brings us warm and sunny weather, dominates over the next few days. Record highs are also on tap for multiple days ahead. The record for today is 90 degrees set back in 1890, Thursday is 91 degrees set back in 2017, Friday is 88 degrees set back in 2023, and lastly, Saturday 91 degrees back in 2023. Each of these days we likely tie or break the records. It will b e humid too with dew points in the 70s. Next week brings in our next cold front. The front will snap our record-streak, bringing rain showers and highs back into the upper 70s.

I hope you all have a great day and stay hydrated!