East winds are back, but unfortunately, they're not bringing the rains like they usually do. The tropical disturbance that delivered rain Sunday is actually working in to draw in drier air aloft. That will limit the afternoon storm chance to only around 30% this week. Temps will easily reach the mid 90s as a result, with some even into the upper 90s. Record highs are possible.
Forecast: Record heat returns for much of the week
Posted at 7:05 PM, Aug 20, 2023
