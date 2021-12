Rain and storms are possible through the day with a risk of severe storms. The biggest risk is for damaging winds, however, waterspouts/tornadoes are possible along with minor coastal flooding. Highs in the mid 60s to the north to mid 70s to the south.

Gusty winds bring cooler and drier air into the area tonight and we wake up to cooler and sunny weather on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.