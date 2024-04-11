Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Rain, storms and lots of wind today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly cloudy and windy with gusts over 40 mph at times. Rain and thunderstorms will move through midday and into the afternoon. A couple of these could be strong or severe. The rain will clear out by the evening with drier and slightly cooler weather for Friday and Saturday.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 5:10 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 05:10:25-04

Mostly cloudy and windy with gusts over 40 mph at times. Rain and thunderstorms will move through midday and into the afternoon. A couple of these could be strong or severe. The rain will clear out by the evening with drier and slightly cooler weather for Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo