Mostly cloudy and windy with gusts over 40 mph at times. Rain and thunderstorms will move through midday and into the afternoon. A couple of these could be strong or severe. The rain will clear out by the evening with drier and slightly cooler weather for Friday and Saturday.
Forecast: Rain, storms and lots of wind today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:10 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 05:10:25-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.