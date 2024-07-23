Partly sunny, hot and humid to start today. We'll see temperatures warm to around 90 by early afternoon. Sct'd rain and storms will develop quickly later today with a rain chance of 70-80%. The rain will move back toward the coast ending at the beaches this evening.
Forecast: Rain likely at the coast this evening
Posted at 4:43 AM, Jul 23, 2024
