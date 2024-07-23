Watch Now
Forecast: Rain likely at the coast this evening

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly sunny, hot and humid to start today. We'll see temperatures warm to around 90 by early afternoon. Sct'd rain and storms will develop quickly later today with a rain chance of 70-80%. The rain will move back toward the coast ending at the beaches this evening.
Posted at 4:43 AM, Jul 23, 2024

