Forecast: Rain likely along the coast this evening

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly cloudy early today with temperatures in the 70s. Look for sct'd pop-up storms this afternoon but the most likely time to see rain today will be this evening along the coast. Coverage looks heaviest along I-75 and points west with highs in the 90s before the rain arrives.

