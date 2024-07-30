Mostly cloudy early today with temperatures in the 70s. Look for sct'd pop-up storms this afternoon but the most likely time to see rain today will be this evening along the coast. Coverage looks heaviest along I-75 and points west with highs in the 90s before the rain arrives.
Forecast: Rain likely along the coast this evening
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
