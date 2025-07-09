Forecast: Rain coverage stays the same on Thursday

Look for a quiet start on Thursday morning with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. A quick shower is possible near the coast early. We'll see a very similar day to Wednesday. A few pop-ups will be possible closer to the coast midday through 4pm. Then, most of the action will be east of I-75 for the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs will climb into the upper 80s at the beaches and the low 90s elsewhere.

Afternoon coverage will stay between 39-40% on Friday and Saturday. By Sunday expect slightly higher chances for afternoon rains with highs around 90.

Rain coverage will increase significantly beginning on Monday and we could see 60-70% for much of next week with most of the storms in the afternoons and evenings. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.