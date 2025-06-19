Forecast: Rain coverage stays high Friday

More rain likely on Friday.

We'll start Friday with a few sct'd showers along the coast and temperatures in the 70s. Most east of the coast will see a dry Friday morning.

The sea breeze will again get very active Friday afternoon. Some of the rain will begin by late morning near the coast and slowly shift east as we go through the day. The I-75 corridor will see its highest rain chance 10am to 2pm followed by folks farther east later in the day. With the showers popping up a bit earlier in the day, most places will warm to near 90 before cooling off due to showers and clouds.

The weekend still looks like we'll see lower rain coverage. Saturday will start dry and other than a few isolated pop-ups, much of the day will be sunny and hot. Storms will move in late in the afternoon or evening from the east and impact the coast before sunset. Coverage looks to be around 40%.

Sunday's rain coverage will be down to 30% and could fall to 20% as we start next week.

Have a good Friday!