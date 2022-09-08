Watch Now
Forecast: Rain chances increasing, along with more clouds

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today. There's a lot of moisture in the Gulf today with sct'd rain/storms near the coast. These showers will try to move onshore during the day. With more clouds and higher rain chances throughout the day, we'll see highs in the upper 80s in most places.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:49 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 04:49:13-04

