Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today. There's a lot of moisture in the Gulf today with sct'd rain/storms near the coast. These showers will try to move onshore during the day. With more clouds and higher rain chances throughout the day, we'll see highs in the upper 80s in most places.
Forecast: Rain chances increasing, along with more clouds
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:49 AM, Sep 08, 2022
2022-09-08
