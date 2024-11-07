Forecast: Rafael passes well southwest of Tampa Bay today

Rafael will pass well southwest of Tampa Bay today.

The storm will continue however to push warm and humid air into the region. The record high today in Tampa is only 88F. It's very possible that we tie or break that record this afternoon.

Southeast breezes will be gusty at times and with this breeze coming off the Atlantic, a shower cannot be ruled out, not just today, but right through the weekend. Each day though the coverage will be less than 20% and any passing showers will be very short-lived.

No major major changes to the temperatures through at least Tuesday. There are some signs that maybe by the weekend the humidity will drop a little allowing morning temperatures to at least drop down closer to 70 degrees instead of the mid and upper-70s like we've been seeing lately.

It's still far off, but models are hinting at a weak front moving through Tuesday next week. This next front doesn't look to bring a big temperature drop but it may drop our humidity which would at least reset afternoon highs closer to the low and mid-80s and bring morning temperatures back down below 70.

Have a great day!