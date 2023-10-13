Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday, we'll see highs around noon in the low 80s, but cooler weather begins to move back in for the afternoon and evening. Monday, we'll see highs only in the low to mid 70s.
Forecast: Quiet weather has returned for the weekend
Posted at 7:56 PM, Oct 13, 2023
