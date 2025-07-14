Forecast: Plan on rain today

Plan on heavier rain coverage today.

We'll see lots of clouds around this morning with a small chance for a quick shower. Temperatures will start in the 70s and 80s though the high humidity will already make it feel like it's closer to 90.

Plan on seeing a lot of sct'd rain today. With low-pressure approaching from the east, rain coverage will quickly increase by midday and the early afternoon. Most of the storms will move north of south. Rain chances will be around 80%.

Low pressure will be moving by to our north on Tuesday. This should continue to keep the rain chances higher all day. Highs will stay in the upper 80s with rain coverage at around 60-70%.

As low pressure moves away from us on Wednesday, look for rain coverage to return to more typical timing, mostly in the afternoon, though chances for that rain will remain high at 60-70%.

TROPICS: Low pressure will move across Florida on Tuesday. This system isn't likely to be much of anything as it passes over us. Once it gets out over the Gulf waters, some development is possible as is moves WNW, away from Tampa Bay, toward the north-central or western Gulf. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.