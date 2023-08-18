Expect lower rain coverage Saturday compared to the last few days as the east wind returns. We'll see a few late day showers and storms, especially near the coast. Sunday, a tropical disturbance will move across the state with a better chance for scattered showers and storms.
Forecast: Pattern change arrives this weekend with a tropical disturbance
Posted at 7:36 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 19:36:57-04
