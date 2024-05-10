Partly sunny, warm and humid today. Temperatures in the 70s early will warm into the 80s near and west of I-75 during the afternoon. Farther east we'll get back to the low and mid-90s. There will be a chance for some rain/storms well north of Tampa today.
Forecast: Partly sunny, highs back in the 80s and 90s
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:05 AM, May 10, 2024
