Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy with highs in the 80s

Keeping it steady.

Nice weather continues in west-central Florida today. We'll start the day in the upper 60s and low 70s with a few sct'd clouds and a nice east breeze. A quick morning shower is possible, especially east of I-75.

Don't worry about bringing the umbrella with you today, however. We'll see partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s this afternoon. The rain chances will be less than 10% for most. Wind gusts over 20 mph will be possible through the afternoon.

It looks like this nice, warm, weather will hold through the end of the week and into the weekend. By the weekend you may notice a slightly higher level of humidity. It'll be most noticeable in the morning when temperatures may not fall below 70 degrees in some towns.