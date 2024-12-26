Forecast: Partly sunny and mild on Friday

Mild and more humid weather returns on Friday.

We'll start the day mild with most towns Friday morning seeing temperatures in the 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy tomorrow morning with a few areas of low clouds and patchy fog too. Visibility may be briefly low in some spots.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. Temperatures will warm quickly through the 60s in the morning and will likely already be near 80 by noon and into the low 80s in some towns during the afternoon. Right at the coast, due to cooler water temps, temperatures will be in the 70s tomorrow. With higher humidity a quick shower is also possible Friday afternoon though most will remain dry.

With even higher humidity on Saturday and a stronger southeast flow, shower chances will also increase. Rain chances on Saturday will be up to 20%. We'll see partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s for most, except those slightly cooler temps right at the coast.

A weak front will move through Sunday with some sct'd storms. This front will bring in drier, but not cooler, air for Monday. Another stronger front looks to move through by New Year's Eve Day with much cooler weather to begin 2025 as highs remain in the 60s Thursday and Friday of next week and likely into the first weekend of 2025.