Partly sunny skies today with highs near 90. Rain coverage will be low with only a 10-20% chance of a pop-up shower. Rain chances increase to 40% on Saturday with some of the pop-ups closer to the coast. Look for highs around 90 through the weekend.
Forecast: Partly sunny and hot with highs near 90
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:47 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 04:55:50-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.