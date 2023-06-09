Watch Now
Forecast: Partly sunny and hot with highs near 90

Partly sunny, hot and humid today. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain coverage will be low at only 10-20%. We'll see a 40% chance of storms on Saturday with some being closer to the coast.
Posted at 4:47 AM, Jun 09, 2023
2023-06-09 04:55:50-04

Partly sunny skies today with highs near 90. Rain coverage will be low with only a 10-20% chance of a pop-up shower. Rain chances increase to 40% on Saturday with some of the pop-ups closer to the coast. Look for highs around 90 through the weekend.

