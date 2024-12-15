Forecast: Partly sunny and breezy Sunday

Watch Now
Partly sunny and breezy Sunday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
Breezy and warm today with mostly sunny skies.

Nice weather continues into this Sunday. The morning is starting mild with most towns beginning the day in the 60s. There's a nice northeast breeze and a couple of sct'd clouds. You'll also notice slightly higher humidity too as dew points have come up into the 60s thanks to a persistent wind off the Atlantic.

That wind will continue this afternoon with occasional gusts over 20 mph, especially east of I-75. Highs will reach the upper 70s to the low 80s. With the warmer temperatures this afternoon a quick sprinkle or shower is possible this afternoon. Most of these will happen east of I-75 but a couple could make it to the west coast of the state.

The warm and breeze conditions will continue into Monday too. By Tuesday we may see pop-up shower chances increase a bit. On Wednesday even a couple of sct'd thunderstorms are possible late in the day as a cold front approaches central Florida.

This front will move through Thursday morning. Though Thursday still looks mild, colder air will begin to move in Thursday night setting us up for a cooler Friday and a MUCH colder next weekend with highs Saturday likely only staying in the 60s.

Have a great Sunday!

