Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Only isolated rain Wednesday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Only a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs of 88-94 degrees.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, July 8, 2025
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted

Lower than normal rain coverage continues.

Wednesday may see a few showers along the coast during the first half of the day. Any of these will shift east of I-75 for the afternoon and evening. Along the coast highs will reach the upper 80s with low and mid-90s more likely in the interior during the afternoon. Rain coverage will stay around 30% Wednesday through Friday.

A more southeast wind is likely to bring in heavier rain coverage for the weekend, returning to a more typical 40-60% rain chance on Saturday and Sunday. By early next week additional moisture and a broad area of low pressure may increase late day rain coverage to 60-70%.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days. The northern Gulf however will need to be monitored during the second half of next week as a broad area of low pressure will be moving through. There is a low chance that this low could organize as it moves over the warm Gulf waters.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo