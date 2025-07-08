Forecast: Only isolated rain Wednesday

Lower than normal rain coverage continues.

Wednesday may see a few showers along the coast during the first half of the day. Any of these will shift east of I-75 for the afternoon and evening. Along the coast highs will reach the upper 80s with low and mid-90s more likely in the interior during the afternoon. Rain coverage will stay around 30% Wednesday through Friday.

A more southeast wind is likely to bring in heavier rain coverage for the weekend, returning to a more typical 40-60% rain chance on Saturday and Sunday. By early next week additional moisture and a broad area of low pressure may increase late day rain coverage to 60-70%.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days. The northern Gulf however will need to be monitored during the second half of next week as a broad area of low pressure will be moving through. There is a low chance that this low could organize as it moves over the warm Gulf waters.