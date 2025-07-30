Forecast: Only a few PM showers Thursday

Hot end to July on Thursday.

Thursday will start warm and humid. Coastal towns will begin the day in the low and mid-80s. East of the coast temperatures will fall back into the mid and upper-70s. An isolated shower or two is possible west of I-75 early in the day but only in a couple of isolated locations.

Expect a few pop-up showers near the coast during the first half of the day. During the afternoon, most of the pop-ups will be in the I-75 corridor and points east. These showers will gradually shift toward the east coast of the state during the late afternoon and evening. Coverage on Thursday only looks to be around 20%, which is much lower than you'd expect this time of year.

Lower rain coverage will stick around on Friday too. By the weekend, we may be able to increase the rain chance to about 30% both Saturday and Sunday. Typical rain coverage is, however, closer to 60%, so this is well below what we should see.

Temperatures will stay in the low and mid-90s through the end of the week and the weekend. No major changes in these temperatures are expected.

TROPICS: Although a couple of active tropical waves continue to move across the open Atlantic right now, neither one of these is expected to develop into anything as we go through the weekend and the weekend. The main reason for this is a large amount of dry air just to their north. Although the waves may reach the Caribbean, they will likely just remain just disorganized areas of showers and storms.