Another round of afternoon and evening storms is expected Sunday. Most of the day will be dry along the coast with an isolated sea breeze storm, but the bulk of the rain arrives from inland later in the day.
Forecast: One more stormy afternoon/evening before lower rain chances next week
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 19:00:38-04
