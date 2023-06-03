Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: One more stormy afternoon/evening before lower rain chances next week

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
More storm Sunday afternoon and evening
JasonAdamsWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 19:00:38-04

Another round of afternoon and evening storms is expected Sunday. Most of the day will be dry along the coast with an isolated sea breeze storm, but the bulk of the rain arrives from inland later in the day.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo