Partly sunny, hot and humid today. Temperatures in the 70s early in the morning will warm into the 90s this afternoon. Sct'd showers will return, but with a flow more off the Gulf, the heaviest rain will generally be located east of I-75 t his evening with only sct'd downpours closer to the coast.
Forecast: On-shore flow returns, 40% PM storms
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
