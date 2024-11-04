Forecast: Nice, warm weather continues today.

Nice, warm weather continues through today.

We'll start mostly sunny early today with temperatures around 70 degrees. Nice east breezes and a few sct'd clouds will move in this afternoon. One or two of these clouds could produce a quick shower later in the day though any of these will be small and very quick moving.

The outer impacts of what will be tropical storm Rafael in the Caribbean will begin to impact us on Tuesday with a few more PM clouds and more of a southeast wind. These southeast winds will increase the humidity and bring in a period of some sct'd showers late on Tuesday. None of this will impact voting on election day. Election Day itself look partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower.

If Rafael tracks close enough to our coast, we could see some sct'd rain and thunderstorms across our area on Wednesday and maybe even Thursday. If the storm however tracks farther west into the central and western Gulf then it's possible that we get absolutely nothing from this system.

We'll keep watching it!