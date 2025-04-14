Forecast: Nice and sunny Monday

TAMPA — Good Monday morning Tampa Bay! It is a cool and chilly start with a wide swatch of temps across the state. 40s inland and north of Tampa Bay and 60s in Tampa and St Pete. Abundant sunshine continues to be on tap as high pressure remain in control for today. The work week starts off near-normal for this time of year in the low 80s. A dry cold front sweeps through Tuesday into Wednesday, elevating winds a tad. Sunshine remains in control for the foreseeable forecast and even into your Easter weekend! Highs rise back to near 90 degrees as we inch closer to next week

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the week!