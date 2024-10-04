Forecast: Near-record highs, evening storms

We've made it to the weekend and it looks like our Friday weather will be very similar to Thursday.

Today's morning temperatures in the 70s will warm quickly into the low 90s thanks to a good deal of morning and midday sun along with an east breeze that will keep the sea breeze close to the beaches all day.

Some towns today will in fact reach record highs. Today's record in Tampa is only 92 set in 2007 which is also today's forecast temperature. If we do tie or break a record high today, it would be the third day in a row.

Tonight, watch for showers and storms. I think the pattern sets up very similar to what we saw on Thursday evening. Of course, the storms never set up exactly the same two days in a row so today's higher coverage near the coast will be different. Check the radar often if you're heading outside in the evening.

As far as the weekend, Saturday definitely looks like a better day for outdoor activities. Although there will still be a chance of late-day rain, coverage looks to be at most in the 20-30% range. On Sunday, low pressure heads our way from the Gulf. It'll be weak, and nothing to worry about in terms of tropical development, but it will bring clouds and periods of rain throughout Sunday and Monday.

The models are now hinting that a second low pressure, maybe a stronger one, could impact central or south Florida on Wednesday. It's too early to tell right now what this system will be exactly but it could at least increase rain again on Wednesday, especially along and south of the I-4 corridor.