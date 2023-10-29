Watch Now
Forecast: Near record highs again today, relief by Wednesday

Another hot afternoon for late October
Near record highs continue today, and the heat rolls on through Halloween. The good news with this is we are dry for all things Halloween today through Tuesday. Cooler weather returns by the 1st day of November!

