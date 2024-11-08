Forecast: Near-record heat today

Near-record highs are possible today.

As Rafael moves away from Florida today into the western Gulf, it'll take some of the clouds it brought us yesterday out into the Gulf with it. This is why I expect more sunshine today compared to Thursday. Partly sunny skies will allow temperatures to warm back up to near-record levels in the upper 80s. The record high for today is again 88F, which is very doable.

Humidity levels will remain moderate to high not just today but through the weekend. This will make the middle of the afternoon feel hotter. Expect heat-index values in the 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon. A quick shower cannot be ruled out thanks to higher humidity levels but overall I expect our conditions to remain mostly dry.

Next week we could see a weak front meander its way down into central Florida. This definitely is not looking like "the big one," but it could bring us some showers Mon/Tue and then a slight drop in the humidity for Wed/Thu next week.

A stronger cold front is possible by the end of next week.

Have a great weekend!