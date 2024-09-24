Forecast: Near-record heat possible again today

Good morning! The weather will remain quiet today, though it will likely again get very hot. Highs today will reach the low to mid-90s which could be near a record for some. Today's record in Tampa is 95 degrees.

Southeast winds will remain light and will continue to bring in a couple of showers from the east coast. The showers will mostly be east of I-75 during the day and then closer to the coast this evening.

Look for clouds to increase on Wednesday. With some sct'd rain during the afternoon. The worst of the weather will likely arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday with Thursday afternoon and evening being the worst as Helene passes to our west. The storm will be done by early Friday morning. We'll see some pop-up rains Fri and into the weekend but overall the weekend is looking good and quiet.