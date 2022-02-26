Watch
Forecast: Near record heat again today

Warm weekend temps
Posted at 8:05 AM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 08:05:24-05

Expect another hot and sunny day today with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s and lower 80s along the coast. Sunday, we'll see slightly lower temps along the coast as winds turn onshore ahead of a front that will nudge temps down into the 70s area wide by Monday.

